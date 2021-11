Who has been head coach at USC since the legendary John McKay?

Lincoln Station

Lincoln Riley is about to become the next head coach at USC. The Trojans lured away Oklahoma’s coach in a blockbuster move reported Sunday. The news got us to wondering: how many coaches have the Trojans had since John McKay left after a run from 1960-75 that saw him go 127-40-8?

John Robinson (1976-82, 1993-97)

Record at USC: 104-35-4

Ted Tollner (1983-86)

Record at USC: 26-20-1

Paul Hackett (1998-2000)

Record at USC: 19-18

Pete Carroll (2001-2009)

Record at USC: 83-18

Lane Kiffin (2010-13)

Record at USC: 28-15

Ed Orgeron (2013)

Record at USC: 6-2

Clay Helton (2013 bowl game, 2015-21)

Record at USC: 46-24

Steve Sarkisian (2014-15)

Record at USC: 12-6

Donte Williams: 2021 (interim)

Record at USC: 3-5

Lincoln Riley: 2022-

