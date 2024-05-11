Florida (45-12) just seems to have Texas A&M's (40-13) number this year, and Coach Trisha Ford and her team have not been able to figure out that puzzle. After being swept by Florida in the regular season series finale, the Aggies had a chance for redemption in the Semifinals of the SEC Softball Tournament.

The fourth time was not the charm for the Maroon & White. After falling behind by five runs early, they cut into the lead to keep it close, but the Gators added a few insurance runs late, shutting the door on a comeback. Following the 7-3 loss, Coach Ford and Kennedy Powell shared their thoughts after the game.

"So obviously tough loss we've played Florida I feel like in the last week several times great team but you know you guys know that it was a couple swings away a couple things that we can execute here and there and we're in that ball game" - Coach Ford "We have a never quit mentality I mean it doesn't matter how many runs we're down or how bad the game gets we feel like we're never out of it until that last out" - Kennedy Powell

You can check out the full game post-game presser below

https://youtu.be/CVD3oG2s82Y?si=tzua184IYqg3jRRk

Texas A&M now waits for the NCAA Softball Selection Show that will take place on May 12 at 7 pm EST on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Head coach Trisha Ford speaks after Texas A&M's loss to Florida in the SEC Semifinals