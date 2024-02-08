Head coach Steve Sarkisian backs Quinn Ewers as Texas’ QB for 2024

It’s Quinn Ewers’ team. The two-year starting quarterback received public backing from his head coach Steve Sarkisian for another season as the team’s leader.

Sarkisian said the following of a third year of Ewers to Texas to media on Wednesday.

“I don’t think Quinn was a finished product yet. I think there’s plenty of room for growth and improvement and development in his game going into year three. I do think his experience and maturity are all going to be things we can benefit from. We’re going to need his leadership.”

Sarkisian’s comments perhaps balance out the notion that the starting quarterback is being given the job. He’s not about to let his quarterback get big-headed or complacent. But he knows he’s got a playoff signal caller leading his team.

Ewers has already earned the job. Yet while his head coach noted how much the starter can improve, the 11% improvement from his first season in completion percentage indicates that we could see another leap in Ewers’ final season in Austin.

Texas’ head coach noted that while backup quarterback Arch Manning has steps to take of his own before starting, he has high expectations for the five-star quarterback.

“I think Arch has got an extremely bright future. We’re very fortunate to to have him on our roster. He’s got great leadership skills, got a great skill set.”

Manning will compete for the job like any other backup. Sarkisian’s comments won’t preclude him from an opportunity to prove to be the better option. But Texas doesn’t need an upgrade.

Ewers possesses the same five-star talent as Manning, but his readiness to lead another playoff run is what separates the two. The Texas starter has seen more defensive looks, taken several more game reps, thrown more passes and won more games than most quarterbacks at the college level. He knows what playoff football looks like and knows how to beat an SEC powerhouse on the road.

Someday, Arch Manning will have an opportunity to earn a statue in front of DKR-Memorial Stadium. He can bring that impact when his time is all said and done. But Ewers can win Texas a title this year, and that’s the team’s primary goal.

Texas has its starting quarterback. Ewers will look to lead the Longhorns back to the College Football Playoff again when they next take the field.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire