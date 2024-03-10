New head coach, same Duke Blue Devils

The No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels edged the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils 84-79 Saturday night, sweeping the season series between the two rivals and clinching the regular season ACC crown.

The on-court story was UNC guard Cormac Ryan, who dropped 31 points on 8/12 shooting and 6/8 from three.

The off-the-court story: Mike Krzyzewski may have retired a few years ago, but the Duke program hasn’t changed a bit.

Why’s that? Saturday night’s rivalry contest saw the classic, stereotypical Duke behavior return. First, star forward Kyle Filipowski — the center of the court-storming debate of a few weeks ago — blatantly tripped a North Carolina player on his way back up the court. Second, the Duke student section showered North Carolina players with various drinks while the team was celebrating its win.

Remember, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas wanted students fined and arrested for even stepping on the court — all of that because Filipowski found himself in the middle of a court storm.

Part of it felt like a veiled defense of Duke. Who Bilas tried to argue is unfairly treated with constant court stormings and general criticism.

Well, now you have yet another Duke star trying to trip an opponent. And a student section that’s more unruly than most others in the sport.

Grayson? Is that you? Kyle Filipowski trips Harrison Ingram. pic.twitter.com/FeeehdkiH8 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 10, 2024

Duke fans throwing water bottles at UNC while Jon Scheyer apologizes for losing

pic.twitter.com/vtSQPK5RaU — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 10, 2024

Brief snippet of the postgame scene here. pic.twitter.com/q9FejQoV59 — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 10, 2024

Wisconsin fans are still unhappy with Coach K and Duke for the 2015 National Championship game. It should be noted that even in his retirement, the program hasn’t changed a bit.

