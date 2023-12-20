Head coach Robert Saleh on Jets' future: 'We believe we can win a championship'

Robert Saleh wasn’t wearing one of his “Positive Vibes Only” shirts on Wednesday when speaking to reporters, but the Jets head coach reiterated that same mantra when talking about his team’s future saying he believes they can win a championship.

In the midst of another lost season, Gang Green was eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight season and securing a losing record for the eighth consecutive year all in one fell swoop last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Their hopes for a different outcome at season’s end were once again shattered.

But this familiar position the Jets find themselves in before Christmas Day wasn’t supposed to happen this season. Not again.

After having one of the worst offenses in the league last year thanks to a revolving door of poor quarterback play, GM Joe Douglas and the front office – who believed the Jets were just a QB away from being Super Bowl contenders – went out and traded for Aaron Rodgers.

They even brought in Rodgers’ close friend from their time in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett, to be the offensive coordinator as well as familiar faces for Rodgers to throw to in wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb who would join the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson.

But all of that was thrown aside four plays into the regular season when Rodgers tore his Achilles.

“The excitement in August of 2023 was real,” Saleh said. “The excitement of everyone coming out of the tunnel on September 11th was real and it’s unfortunate the way the season panned out, but with that excitement, we’ll have that excitement again. The expectation for me and I’ll speak for everybody around here is that we win. And I do believe that we will.”

The Jets will try again next season; they expect this time with a fully healthy Rodgers who will be entering his age-41 season after turning 40 this year in early December. It’s hard to say how much he will have left in the tank after suffering a torn Achilles at his age, but to his credit he did manage to almost get back on the field after just three months of recovery time.



Still, he’s not getting any younger and although the veteran quarterback is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, he might not be at his best with a shaky offensive line that did no favors for New York quarterbacks this season blocking for him. In fact, fixing the O-line was top of mind for Saleh when asked what next season's team needs to look like.

“We’re always gonna be as aggressive as can be and thankfully we do have a tremendous owner who has been willing to push the envelope as far as we can,” Saleh said. “We gotta be smart and we’ve gotta make sure we’re doing the right things but we want to win a championship. We believe we can win a championship and I know [Rodgers] said two years, but in a perfect situation we win a championship next year and he walks off in the sunlight.”

Saleh is referring to Rodgers’ comments on Tuesday when he said he wants to play another two more years after considering this one a lost year. After getting traded to the Jets and before his injury, Rodgers told the media he didn’t believe 2023 would be his final season.

“I don’t think next year will be my last,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I wanted at least two years. I feel like this year has been kind of a lost year now that I’ve only played a couple of snaps and wasn’t able to go out there and prove what I’m capable of and see what we’re capable of as a team.

"When I came here I got a renewed passion and love for the game, everything has been amazing. I feel like I can play more years and I can be effective into my 40s. I want to be a starter at 40, I want to be a starter at 41, I want to see what I can get out of this body."

Saleh added: "I think he’s gonna play until his wheels fall off... That’s just my opinion."

Whether Rodgers and Saleh are proven right about the quarterback's longevity remains to be seen, but the Jets are hoping they can at least squeeze one more year out of Rodgers to see if he can take them to the promised land.

Just as they intended when they first traded for him.