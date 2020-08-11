Head coach Mike Locksley, transfer QB Taulia Tagovailoa among Terps reacting to canceled Big Ten football season

While some leagues have started their seasons again, college sports always faced an uphill battle amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, considering their players are unpaid student-athletes. Schools like Maryland have spent most of the summer creating as safe an environment as possible to prepare for the 2020 college football season, but on Tuesday afternoon the Big Ten officially postponed the fall season.

While many athletes had already opted not to play this season prior to the decision, there were plenty more that were ready to get back to a sense of normalcy on the field. As news leaked out early this week, Maryland's players and coaches alike shared their reactions on social media.

Athletic Director Damon Evans

A Statement from Director of Athletics Damon Evans. pic.twitter.com/aLFiMpMNvi — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 11, 2020

Head coach Mike Locksley

A Statement from Head Coach Michael Locksley. pic.twitter.com/OJaTrFtma4 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 11, 2020

Five-star freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett

2020 — Rak (@RakimJarrett) August 11, 2020

Incoming transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

😪 — Taulia Tagovailoa (@tauliaa12) August 9, 2020

Redshirt senior running back Jake Funk

Have torn my ACL twice in less than 2 years. Rehabbed in a friends barn all quarantine. Athletes have worked too hard for this opportunity. The guys who have "opted in" should be treated with the same respect as the guys who have "opted out". We understand the risk. #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/d0sF9aliPX — Jake Funk (@jakefunk34) August 10, 2020

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeshaun Jones

All we want is answers tbh🤷‍♂️ — Jeshaun Jones (@JeshaunJones06) August 11, 2020

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Dino Tomlin

We chose to play and they gave up on us. #WeWantToPlay — Dino Tomlin (@DinoTomlin) August 10, 2020

Later on Tuesday, the PAC-12 conference also announced they would be canceling their sports through the end of the calendar year.

