Head coach of Michigan football’s next opponent, Purdue, goes off

If the Big Ten lets the NCAA investigation into Michigan football play out just a few days more without taking action, then it’s going to be more than an awkward postgame situation for Jim Harbaugh and Purdue head coach Ryan Walters.

On Thursday, Walters blasted the Wolverines in an interview in regards to the alleged sign-stealing scandal, saying, “They aren’t allegations. It happened. There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases you can track back. We know for a fact they were at a number of our games.”

The investigation is ongoing and Michigan football has yet to be able to defend itself publicly amid an intensifying series of accusations.

Per reports on TheWolverine.com and elsewhere, the University of Michigan is confident that the NCAA has a firm grasp on the situation and the university was confident enough in the findings that it OKed Harbaugh’s contract extension on Tuesday. What has happened since has been nothing short of a media firestorm surrounding the Ann Arbor-based program.

At this juncture, the Big Ten commissioner is reportedly meeting with U-M president Santa J. Ono on Friday to discuss next steps.

