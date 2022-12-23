Head coach Matt LaFleur on the challenge of facing Tua Tagovailoa

The Green Bay Packers have struggled to find enough traction to get their record above the .500 mark in 2022, and are facing a very challenging opponent in the Miami Dolphins this weekend. Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has come into his own this season, the Dolphins have become one of the AFC’s top teams, and are looking to put on a show in front of their home crowd on Christmas day.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reflected on some of the aspects of Tagovailoa’s game that makes him such a special quarterback. In comments to the media on Thursday, he broke down the signal-caller’s game and made it clear that coming out of Miami with a win on Sunday will be no easy task for Green Bay.

“Well certainly he’s playing at a really high level,” LaFleur explained to reporters. “I think he’s a guy that throws with such great anticipation, just watching him he can definitely throw the ball well before receivers are breaking. He makes good decisions. Isn’t he leading the league in… I don’t pay attention to this all the time with stats, but isn’t he leading the league in rating? So I think that says a lot right there.

“He does a great job at taking care of the football. It’s hard to… when quarterbacks throw the ball with anticipation, you know sometimes that can be hard to defend, and especially to the guys that he’s throwing to. So he’s got a lot of weapons, I think they do a great job offensively of scheming things against what you do defensively and really put their guys in a great position.”

It is safe to say that LaFleur isn’t taking the challenge of playing against Tagovailoa lightly and that he knows what he will be up against to get the Packers their seventh vitctory of the 2022 season. If he can get his defense to lock down the Dolphins’ passing attack and put pressure on Tagovailoa with consistency, Green Bay will have a far better chance of winning this challenging road game.

