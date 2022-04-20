The head coach Lamar Odom says the Lakers should hire

About a decade ago, Lamar Odom was one of the most important and popular players on the Los Angeles Lakers.

He provided a varied set of skills for their Kobe Bryant-led squads while helping them win back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

Their coach was, of course, Phil Jackson, who is regarded by many as the greatest coach in league history.

Odom recently said that Jackson would be the best candidate to take the Lakers’ vacant head coaching spot.

Via TMZ Sports:

“Phil Jackson, I know can coach LeBron [James] with the triangle offense,” Odom said. “I think that would keep [LeBron] around a little longer. Preserve him a little longer.” “I would love for Phil Jackson to be the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year even said that his old team would be very successful if Jackson returned to the bench.

“LO told us if the Lakers hired Phil [Jackson] as their next coach, they will win the NBA championship next season. “‘If he was to come back and coach the Lakers, I think the Lakers would be the pick — the fan-favorite.'”

Of course, there is virtually no chance of Jackson coming back to the Lakers. He is 76 years of age, and one of the reasons he retired from coaching in 2011 was some physical ailments that made the NBA’s insane travel schedule very arduous for him.

In addition, Jackson doesn’t seem to respect James the same way he respected Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. A few years ago, the former coach infamously referred to the men at Klutch Sports Agency, James’ agency, which is run by his longtime friend Rich Paul, as James’ “posse.”

The comment led to Jackson receiving lots of criticism from across the basketball community and even some accusations of racism.

