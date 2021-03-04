Head coach Jody Wynn addresses media after No. 11 Washington upsets No. 6 Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament
Washington women's basketball head coach Jody Wynn speaks with the media following a 68-54 upset victory for No. 11 Washington against No. 6 Colorado in the first round of the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Mar. 3. No. 11 Washington will face No. 3 UCLA in round two of the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 4 at 8 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.