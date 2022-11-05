Head coach Jimbo Fishers’ Press Conference after Aggies’ loss to Florida

The Aggies have now lost 5 games in a row for the first time since the 1980 season under head coach Jimbo Fisher in year five of his tenure, and it really couldn’t have been any uglier.

After falling to the Florida Gators 41-28 on Saturday afternoon to reach 3-6, and 1-5 in the SEC, the general feeling among the Aggie fan base is that this season may be cursed, especially after the pre-game news surrounding an outbreak of the flu virus in the Texas A&M locker room this week that ultimately sidelined 6 players and 3 starters, including quarterback Conner Weigman.

At the start of the game after Florida’s first possession resulted in a field goal, the Aggie offense led by battle-tested quarterback Haynes King and star running back Devon Achane instantly marched down the field after a 65-yard run by Achane on the first play, later resulting in a 5-yard touchdown run from the speedster to take a 7-3 lead seemingly transitioning the momentum to the maroon and white. But then came Gator’s quarterback Anthony Richardson, who as we warned this week would likely expose Texas A&M’s porous run defense with his legs, proceeded to do some from start to finish, culminated by a 60-yard run that made us all collectively respect that young man’s ability on the gridiron.

However, King and the offense, including another solid outing from wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, answered nearly every drive from Florida in the form of a 5-yard pass to Achane, where he followed up with a 2-yard touchdown run as the Aggies took a 24-20 lead at the half, which would inevitably be the last score from the offense for the rest of the game.

From the start of the third quarter to the final minutes of the fourth, Florida scored three touchdowns while forcing two fumbles off of Haynes King to shut out the Aggie offense as Jimbo Fisher’s lack of second-half adjustments once again failed the offense, and left us all wondering just how a team ranked #6 in preseason polls could possibly reach such lows. Well, here we are.

After the game, Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the media after the loss, as the three games remaining in the 2022 season will determine if Texas A&M plays in a bowl game, or packs it up early. Here are the most notable quotes from Jimbo Fisher:

Head coach Jimbo Fisher opening statement after the loss

“Disappointing. First half was back-and-forth. They were scoring and moving the ball consistently. We were scoring and moving the ball consistently.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the offense against the Gators

“Couldn’t get it going. Couldn’t get the run game going… They were able to run the football… Couldn’t get it done.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on Devon Achane

“He didn’t feel that good during the week but he was going to play, and he played his tail off.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher says he does not discourage the quarterbacks from running.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the players who dealt with the flu outbreak this week

“We didn’t know until late. We know they got it early in the week… Some guys came back today. Some guys it hit harder and some guys it hit easier.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher states that quarterback Conner Weigman was very upset he could not play due to illness.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher reveals that DL Fadil Diggs and DB Deuce Harmon will be out for the rest of the year due to injury.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad being the only receivers with receptions

“It’s the way it happened. We had balls called to the other guys.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher states that wide receiver Yulkeith Brown will "be out of a while" but is not injury related. Fisher adds Chase Lane is "banged up."

