Head coach Jimbo Fishers’ Press Conference after Aggie’s defeat UMass

Here at Aggies Wire, our staff has not been able to write “The Aggie’s defeat (insert team)” since Texas A&M’s 23-21 victory over Arkansas nearly two months ago on Sept. 24th amid their six-game losing streak going into this weekend. On Saturday, that finally changed, as the Aggies finally earned their fourth victory of the season outlasting the now 1-10 UMass Minutemen 20-3, in one of the sloppiest games I myself have witnessed from the maroon and white in quite some time.

So, if you missed the game, which is totally understandable, here’s a brief overview: It was rainy, cold, and just plain gross, while Texas A&M looked about as bad as they’ve looked all season with 3 fumbles on the day (mostly due to the slick conditions) but the offense finally began to show some life, gaining 213 yards on the ground from running backs Amari Daniels and Le’veon Moss, and 404 total yards on the afternoon. Quarterback Conner Weigman didn’t have his best overall game again due to the weather, yet did make some plays in the run game, rushing for over 66 yards on scrambles and designed runs.

On defense, the talent finally outweighed the youth factor, holding the Minutemen to 168 yards on offense with 113 rushing yards, and only 55 yards passing. With over 24 players missing due to injury or suspension, a couple of new freshman defenders made plays late in the game, including linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. (3 tackles, 1 sack) and defensive end Malick Sylla (5 tackles, 1 sack), showing just how deep the historic 2022 class really is.

For the Aggies and Head coach Jimbo Fisher, a win is a win, and with one game remaining in the regular season, the attention has now shifted to the visiting LSU Tigers next Saturday, looking to ruin the playoff hopes.

After the game, Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the media to reflect on the win. Here are the most notable quotes from Fisher.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher's opening statement

“Not matter what you get, a win is a win and you take what you can get.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on quarterback Conner Weigman's performance amid the conditions

“I thought Conner did a really nice job in the game. He did a really nice job with his legs…I thought he made some really good decisions.” “Conner is a really good athlete. He’s really athletic…he made a heck of a throw there at the end. You can see the kind of talent he has in those hands.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the state of the team after the win

“Not discouraged. Nobody’s discouraged right now. We win a game, and now we move on.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the absence of freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart

“I hope he’ll be okay.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the importance of one win to finish out the season strong

“We won the game. Getting back on the winning track and playing hard…we won again, we have that feeling, and now we’ll be going back to practice.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on playing through untimely weather during this time of the year

“Some teams across the country are playing in two feet of snow right now and in rain…You don’t cancel games.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on what a win does for the team's morale

“It reminds you of what it feels like and what it is and things aren’t that far away.”

