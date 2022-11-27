Head coach Jimbo Fishers’ press conference after Aggies’ defeat LSU in season finale

How about that! Texas A&M pulled off the stunner of the season against the 5th-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday night, defeating the Bayou Bengals 38-23 in what was essentially a blowout in the Aggie’s favor throughout the entirety of the second half, led by Devon Achane’s 215 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the night.

Texas A&M’s anemic offense through most of the season was unrecognizable from start to finish, after methodically making their way down the field by the way of 9 carries for 54 yards from star running back Devon Achane, the Aggies took a 7-0 lead, yet LSU answered 12 plays later to tie it 7-7 late in the first quarter. After trading field goals, Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (12/18, 155 yards, 2 touchdowns) found tight end Donovan Green for a 3-yard touchdown pass, giving the Maroon and White a 17-10 lead going into halftime.

Sounds like the worst was yet to come after the half with zero adjustments made as per usual, right? After stalling on their first drive in the 3rd quarter, LSU led by quarterback Jayden Daniels led the balanced Tigers offense down the field, capped off by a John Emery Jr. 19-yard touchdown run to tie it at 17-17, so here we go again…

But then, the unthinkable happened, after a sack-fumble from Aggie linebacker Edgerren Cooper, senior safety Demani Richardson returned it for a 27-yard scoop and score, his second of the season, and Uncle Mo, known as Momentum professionally, found its way back to College Station for the first time all season, taking a 24-17 lead into the 4th quarter. Completely taking over the game from there on, Weigman found breakout wide receiver Moose Muhammad III for a 21-yard score, while Devon Achane sealed his legacy as one of the best to ever grace Kyle Field, scoring his second touchdown on the night for 10-yards to take a dominating 38-17 lead with 7 minutes to play.

After a quick touchdown response from the Tigers, The Aggies held on for the final six minutes as the much-improved defense held the LSU to a 4th and 15 situation, turning them over on downs after a failed catch attempt by wide receiver Jaray Jenkins.

After the upset win, Head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media, and here are his quotes on the night!

Head coach Jimbo Fisher's opening statement after defeating LSU 38-23

“Happy for our seniors and our players.” “I thought we did all well in all three phases… (Devon) Achane was awesome.”

Head coach Jimbo FIsher's on the team's consistent execution on offense

“That’s what happens what you execute. Played a great football game.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on Devon Achane's career night

“He has heart and toughness in everything he does.” “He’s a versatile guy. That’s his greatness… He can do everything on the football field, and he is tremendously humble.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies did not approach this LSU game as a hypothetical "bowl" game.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on if he's eating cornflakes tonight

“Nah. Don’t know what that’s about. Ate them as a kid.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on avoiding constant up-temp offense

“We are so caught up in tempo. Name me a tempo team that’s won a National Championship. There’s not one in the last 15 years.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on simple execution yielding results

“There’s not a secret to this… Just go do your job. There’s no magical formula.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher state that the next few weeks, he will get the team together to look at December workouts, spring class schedules and "get the recruiting trail going."

