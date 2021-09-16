Head coach Dewayne Alexander previews Tennessee Tech football ahead of playing Vols

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee Tech (0-2) will play at Tennessee (1-1) Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the in-state matchup.

The contest will be the seventh all time between the two schools. Tennessee owns a 6-0 record over the Golden Eagles.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander joined the show “Football Two-A-Days” and previewed the Golden Eagles. Alexander also discussed Tennessee’s offense under Josh Heupel.

The show with Alexander can be listened to here or below.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech

  • Sept. 25 at Florida

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

Recommended Stories