Head coach Dewayne Alexander previews Tennessee Tech football ahead of playing Vols

Tennessee Tech (0-2) will play at Tennessee (1-1) Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the in-state matchup.

The contest will be the seventh all time between the two schools. Tennessee owns a 6-0 record over the Golden Eagles.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander joined the show “Football Two-A-Days” and previewed the Golden Eagles. Alexander also discussed Tennessee’s offense under Josh Heupel.

The show with Alexander can be listened to here or below.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule