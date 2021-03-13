Head coach Dana Altman addresses media following Oregon's elimination in the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
Head coach Dana Altman follows up with the media after No. 1 Oregon falls 75-64 to No. 5 Oregon State in the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Friday, Mar. 13 in Las Vegas.