Head coach Buzz Williams’ Press Conference after Aggies’ defeat Abilene Christian 77-58

On Friday night, the 2022 Texas A&M Basketball squad defeated Abilene Christian by the score of 77-58, as the Aggies move to 2-0 on the young season, as they have begun to find their identity as a cohesive unit on offense and defense.

In two games so far this season, starting guard Wade Taylor IV has emerged as the go-to scoring threat, leading the team in points for the second game in a row with 21, while shooting a perfect 3-3 from 3-point. Henry Coleman III had 13-points and an 11-rebound double-double, while Dexter Dennis and Tyrece Radford both accounted for 13 points on the night in what was a very balanced scoring attack for the starting 5.

After the game, head coach Buzz Williams, Henry Coleman III, and Wade Taylor IV spoke to the media to discuss the win, as the team looks towards their upcoming matchup with Murray State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational starting next Thursday.

Here are the quotes from the night:

Wade Taylor IV on his successful performance against Abilene Christian

Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV (4) defends against Wake Forest’s Dallas Walton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the NIT in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Michael Miller/College Station Eagle via AP)

“Just give a shoutout to my teammates… I want to thank them for believing in me.”

Henry Coleman III on his double double

Mar 29, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) shoots a layup against Washington State Cougars forward Efe Abogidi (0) during the first half of the NIT college basketball semifinals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

“I was just doing my job.”

Henry Coleman III on the upcoming Myrtle Beach Invitational

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) controls the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Uros Plavsic (33) in the second half at Amelie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

“I’m excited to go to the east coast and see some of my family.” “It’s going to be a ton of people. It’s going to be a good time to play in front of them.”

Henry Coleman III on Wade Taylor and Khalen Robinson

Oct 19, 2022; Birmingham, Alabama, US; Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

“The two hardest people to guard are Wade (Taylor) and KK (Robinson). I put in the effort to guard either one of those guys this off-season… They are two of the quickest, I think, in the country.”

Head coach Buzz Williams on the team's performance against Abilene Christian

Mar 29, 2022; New York, New York, USA;Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams speaks to his players on the floor during the first half of the NIT college basketball semifinals against the Washington State Cougars at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

“Really encouraged… I thought we were dramatically better in the second half than in the first.” “I love where I think we are headed, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Head coach Buzz Williams on Wade Taylor IV

Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV, left, defends against Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the NIT in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Michael Miller/College Station Eagle via AP)

“Last year, the game against ACU was his second game… This was his 42nd game, and there was a stark difference.” “The whole group is more comfortable when #4 is on the floor.”

Head coach Buzz Williams on the team's "versatility and talent"

Mar 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on the group because I’m excited to see what we can do at Myrtle Beach.

Head coach Buzz Williams on the halftime message to the team

Oct 19, 2022; Birmingham, Alabama, US; Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

“We recentered ourselves on the priorties of the game… Turnovers were a problem… We were not doing a good job on the offensive glass outside of Henry (Coleman).”

Head coach Buzz Williams on Tyrece "Boots' Radford's performance

Mar 29, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) dribbles the ball against Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the first half of the NIT college basketball semifinals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

“Tonight, he was back to Boots… We need him to be really good, on and off the ball.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire