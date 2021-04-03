Head coach Adia Barnes on her many responsibilities: 'It's a privilege for me'

Associated Press

Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the second Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he has become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.