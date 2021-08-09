Head Back to School in Style With 20% Off Select Razer Products

Advertiser Disclosure: At Slickdeals, we work hard to find the best deals. Some products in our articles are from partners who may provide us with compensation, but this doesn’t change our opinions.

As summer comes to an end, it’s time for students to once again gear up for the start of another school year. Shopping for folders, notepads and three-ring binders is always a bore, but Razer is giving you good reason to be excited for back-to-school shopping by offering generous discounts on some of its most popular products.

Check Out Razer’s Education Program Deals

Laptops, keyboards, headsets and plenty of other gadgets in Razer’s catalog are all discounted for returning students. The amount of money you’ll save varies by product — with 20% off most gear and 5% off laptops — but anyone who spends their free time behind a computer screen will want to check out Razer’s Student Education Program before the end of the summer.

How Students Can Save 20% on Select Razer Products

Credit: Razer

Gaining access to Razer’s Student Education Program couldn’t be easier. Simply head over to its official website and follow these simple steps:

Enter your first name.

Enter your student email address.

Select your country of residence.

Click “Get Discount Codes.”

That’s it! You’ll then receive an email with your exclusive discount code. Enter your code during checkout to save 20% on select Razer gear and 5% on Razer laptops and desktops. You’ll only have a month after signing up to use your code, so make sure to take time out of your busy calendar to peruse its catalog.

In addition to your exclusive discount code, you can also apply the “BACK2SCHOOL” coupon code to orders over $129 to receive a free Razer Chroma Keycap Keychain. You’ll also get free shipping if you spend more than $49 at checkout.

Noteworthy Products in Razer’s Back-to-School Program

Whether you’re attending virtual classes, writing up a lab report or dropping into your favorite battle royale, there’s a Razer product that can do it all. If you’re having trouble figuring out how to use your student discount, consider one of our favorites.

Story continues

Barracuda X Headset

Credit: Razer

Barracuda X Headset – Sale Price: $79.99 | Regular Price: $99.99

Compatible with PC, console and mobile, the wireless Barracuda X is perfect for all sorts of gaming and doubles as a great headset for attending virtual classes and collaborating on group projects. Its minimalistic design won’t make you stand out during video conferences either — unlike some of the flashier RGB-infused headsets on the market.

Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse

Credit: Razer

Orochi V2 Wireless Mouse – Sale Price: $55.99 | Regular Price: $69.99

Light, durable and with up to 950 hours of battery life, the Orochi V2 is a versatile mouse that’s up for any task you throw at it. Take it from the classroom to the battle station without missing a beat — thanks to its easy wireless connectivity — and never worry about scrambling for replacement batteries during competitive online matches.

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds

Credit: Razer

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds – Sale Price: $169.99 | Regular Price: $199.99

If you want to be more discrete with your gaming gear during video chats, consider the Hammerhead earbuds. The only flashy thing about them is the neon green Razer logo — beyond that, they won’t stand out at all. What they will do, however, is provide you with surprising audio quality and active noise cancellation so your calls are crystal clear on both ends.

Razer Rogue 17 Backpack

Credit: Razer

Razer Rogue 17 Backpack – Sale Price: $119.99 | Regular Price: $149.99

Whether you’re walking through the halls of your high school or schlepping it all the way across campus, a quality backpack needs to be at the top of your list. The Rogue 17 is an attractive purchase not only because of its gorgeous, premium design but also because it includes a built-in rain cover, protective interior slot for your laptop and scratch-proof material that ensures it’ll last your entire scholastic career.

Huntsman Mini Keyboard

Credit: Razer

Huntsman Mini Keyboard – Sale Price: $95.99 | Regular Price: $119.99

The Huntsman Mini’s tiny footprint makes it an excellent keyboard for a student on the go. Accounting majors might lament the lack of a number pad, but everyone else will enjoy the premium keycaps, two choices of switches and brilliant RGB lights that take full advantage of Razer’s Chroma software.

Best Razer Laptops on Sale

Credit: Razer

All four of these laptops are more than capable of tackling your classwork — even if your classwork happens to be competitive esports analysis. If you’re going to be hooking up your laptop to an external monitor and don’t mind its compact screen, consider picking up the underrated Razer Book 13. It may not boast the same powerful GPUs as the Blade series, but it’s perfectly capable of handling a bit of gaming without stretching your budget.

Step up to the Blade 14 or 15, and you’ll have access to a variety of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards that’ll let you run current-gen games at blistering frame rates — just make sure you set aside time for homework.

Also, make sure to set up a Deal Alert if you’ve got your eye on a specific product for your school days and we’ll let you know the next time it goes on sale.

You Might Like:

Our editors strive to ensure that the information in this article is accurate as of the date published, but please keep in mind that offers can change. We encourage you to verify all terms and conditions of any product before you apply.



