He lives: Zion Williamson puts up shots at Pelicans practice

The New Orleans Pelicans haven’t said much about Zion Williamson since his knee surgery. While the team has given updates on Williamson’s progress, it hasn’t announced a return date for its star. The team wouldn’t even speak on the record about Williamson putting in work on the court. It was just a rumor ... until today.

The Pelicans confirmed Williamson is alive and well Tuesday. The team posted video of Williamson putting up some shots during the team’s practice.

The former No. 1 overall pick looked good:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 19-year-old Williamson hit two of his three attempts in that video. Williamson’s third shot may have gone in as well, but Lonzo Ball swatted it away to mess with the rookie.

While the video of Williamson is promising, it doesn’t reveal a lot. He isn’t running or taking part in a scrimmage, he’s just putting up shots. That’s better than nothing, but it suggests Williamson still has hurdles to pass before he can play in games.

Still, it has to come as a relief for Pelicans fans to see their star rookie in action. At 6-21, the Pelicans haven’t been fun to watch this season. Williamson should change that once he’s healthy.

Tuesday’s video didn’t show a lot, but at least Pelicans fans finally have confirmation Williamson is inching closer to a return.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: