HCS' Bardarson leads top Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football performers in Week 8

Here's a look at the top performers from Week 8 of Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football:
Houma Christian linebacker Logan Bardarson recovered three fumbles, returned one for a touchdown, intercepted a pass, and returned it for a touchdown in a win over Jefferson Rise Charter.
Houma Christian's Micah Callais rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown against Jefferson Rise Charter.
Houma Christian's Brody Dufrene caught three passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns on offense and made a tackle for loss and broke up a pass on defense.
Brady Marcel of Houma Christian completed 7-of-13 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns against Jefferson Rise Charter.
