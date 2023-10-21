Advertisement

HCS' Bardarson leads top Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football performers in Week 8

Mikey DiLullo, Houma Courier-Thibodaux Daily Comet
Here's a look at the top performers from Week 8 of Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football:

Houma Christian linebacker Logan Bardarson recovered three fumbles, returned one for a touchdown, intercepted a pass, and returned it for a touchdown in a win over Jefferson Rise Charter.

Houma Christian captains, led by 2018 graduate and former LSU baseball national champion Gavin Dugas, head out for the coin toss.

Houma Christian's Micah Callais rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown against Jefferson Rise Charter.

Houma Christian's Brody Dufrene caught three passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns on offense and made a tackle for loss and broke up a pass on defense.

Brady Marcel of Houma Christian completed 7-of-13 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns against Jefferson Rise Charter.

