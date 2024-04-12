HCFC preps for first game with interim head coach Christophe Berra

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Football Club is four games into the 2024 season and now there’s been a change in leadership ahead of match number five.

Assistant coach Christophe Berra is taking over Jack Collison as interim head coach of Huntsville City.

Berra transitioned into coaching in 2022, most recently serving as a first-team coach for Livingston FC in the Scottish Premiership, and he’s thrilled to now have the opportunity to lead HCFC.

“I’ve been a coach for a small period of time and I do have ambitions to be a manager one day. Obviously I’m interim manager quicker than I would’ve thought but it’s an opportunity that I’m really looking forward to,” Berra said. “I’m prepared for it but there’s a lot more stuff that goes on in the background in regards to being a manager; a lot of responsibilities but we have a good staff around us who are going to help and support me. In the end, we want to go out and develop players and really bring a statement to the Huntsville fans.”

Berra doesn’t have as much experience coaching but he has more than enough as a player and he hopes all that experience playing the game will help him lead this young team here in Huntsville.

“I’ve had many experiences some good and some bad and I think all the teams and clubs I’ve played at and all the managers I’ve played under you take some good things and you take some not so good things and kinda mold your style,” Berra said. “We obviously have principles that we want to stick to but you’ve got to be your own person, you’ve got to be your own character and passion and that’s what I’d like to bring to the club.”

Berra’s debut as the interim head coach will be Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. when HCFC hosts Crown Legacy FC at Joe Davis Stadium.

