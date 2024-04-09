HCFC announces departure of head coach Jack Collison and interim replacement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville City Football Club announced Tuesday morning that Head Coach Jack Collison would depart from the team.

Effective immediately, the team’s assistant coach, Christophe Berra, will become interim head coach, and will remain in that position for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Collison was made head coach in January of 2023 and brought extensive knowledge of the sport from his experience playing in the English Premier League and from coaching roles, notably Atlanta United FC 2.

Berra also brings years of professional experience after over 560 appearances in both Scotland’s and England’s Premier Leagues. He transitioned into coaching in 2022, and served as a first-team coach for Livingston FC in the Scottish Premiership.

His debut as the interim head coach will be Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. when HCFC hosts Crown Legacy FC at Wicks Family Field.

