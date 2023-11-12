HC nets coach Dave Paulsen's first Crusader victory by winning at Georgetown

Holy Cross' Joe Octave, right, shown in a game last season, turned in his first career double-double Saturday night against Georgetown.

WASHINGTON — The fun may just be beginning for the Holy Cross men's basketball team under new coach Dave Paulsen.

After nearly pulling off a road upset at Siena on Monday, the Crusaders did stun Georgetown Saturday, 68-67, before 7,621 at Capital One Arena.

Joe Octave led the way with a career-high 33 points and sealed the win with a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining as the Crusaders took down the Hoyas under new coach Ed Cooley, who left Big East rival Providence after last season.

HC held Georgetown without a point in its final two possessions to secure the victory. The Crusaders (1-1) snapped a six-game losing streak against the Hoyas (1-1), defeating Georgetown for the first time since Jan. 25, 1975.

Octave also contributed 11 rebounds for the Crusaders in his first career double-double. Bo Montgomery added 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Joe Nugent was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Jayden Epps finished with 22 points and two steals for the Hoyas. Georgetown also got 17 points and two steals from Rowan Brumbaugh. Supreme Cook also had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Holy Cross' home opener is Tuesday against Sacred Heart.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: HC men's basketball stuns Georgetown for Dave Paulsen's first Crusader win