HC Mike Tomlin says no Steelers will start on PUP list

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers reported to LaTrobe for training camp. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media and announced that Pittsburgh would not be placing any players on the PUP list.

“We don’t see anyone at this juncture that will be limited as we embark on this thing tomorrow, which is a good thing,” Tomlin said after the run test.

There were two players we wondered about that might end up on the PUP. Wide receiver Calvin Austin III and linebacker Cole Holcomb are both working their way back from serious foot injuries. It’s good to know both guys are on their way back. Holcomb is slated to be a starter at inside linebacker and Austin should have a role on offense with his elite deep speed.

