HC Mike McDaniel talks decision-making process to start Tua Tagovailoa for TNF and his concern for the QB
Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was back on the practice field Friday, but there’s no final word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Davis returned to the lineup after missing Week Two with an ankle injury that he aggravated this week. He missed a day of practice on Thursday and has been [more]
On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa stated that NFL teams are catching up to how San Francisco uses Deebo Samuel.
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday [more]
CINCINNATI (AP) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team.
WARE, England (AP) Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was listed Friday as questionable for Minnesota's game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a knee injury. First-year coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith will be a game-time decision. Smith was limited in practice at the team's temporary training facility next to their hotel 23 miles north of central London.
Najee Harris says the media are causing problems for the Steelers.
Not all teams are as seemingly negligent as the Dolphins in the case of Tagovailoa, but that doesn’t change the league’s bottom line of its players only being of value when they’re on the field
NFL Players Association president JC Tretter has issued a statement regarding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the ongoing investigation into how Tagovailoa was allowed to return to play in the Week Three matchup against Buffalo. In the statement, Tretter calls for potential changes to the current concussion protocol. “We are all outraged by what we [more]
The Miami Dolphins' mishandling of Tua Tagovailoa's head injury harkens back to when NFL teams and players downplayed the impact of concussions.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's frightening head injury in Thursday night's game drew strong reactions from Patriots players past and present.
Joe Burrow isn't afraid to shine.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
Peyton is in a vintage car garage in Denver and Eli is at home in New Jersey, but together they enter NFL fans' living rooms on 'ManningCast.'
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. The Dolphins said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely went into a "fencing response position" after his concussion. Here's what that means.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took a hilarious shot at fellow retired wideout Brandon Marshall during "Inside the NFL."
