HC Kevin Stefanski talks football with QB Deshaun Watson during podcast

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski joined franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson at the opening of Watson’s new restaurant in Cleveland, Lefty’s Cheesesteaks. Stefanski hopped on the mic with Watson and quarterback trainer Quincy Avery for a live podcast of their show, QB Unplugged. Stefanski wore a Glenville High School sweatshirt to represent the city’s proud football culture.

Stefanski spoke about football during his 20-minute interview. He and Watson spent some time breaking down a play-action pass from earlier in the season. The play occurred during a rainstorm against the Bengals.

The two narrate the why behind the play, and how it unfolded in real time. Plays never look as clean as when they’re drawn up. The Bengals put pressure on Watson who stepped into the pocket and delivered a 35-yard strike to Elijah Moore for a first down. Stefanski expressed pride in Watson’s ability to navigate the pocket when the play went awry.

The quarterback and head coach were extremely complimentary of each other over the interview. The two seem to have a great relationship. The pair will need a strong bond for the team to be competitive in the postseason next year.

