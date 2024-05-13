HC Kevin O’Connell praises J.J. McCarthy for minicamp work

When the Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy, they thought the pairing with Kevin O’Connell would be perfect, and so far, it seems true.

Rookie minicamp has gone well for everyone but it seems the new franchise quarterback has done extremely well right off the bat. When speaking to the media, Kevin O’Connell praised McCarthy’s approach to the first bit of NFL he experienced.

“He’s doing a great job of handling everything. I’m just enjoying seeing the process: rep-to-rep improvement, taking coaching points from Josh (McCown) or Wes (Phillips)or myself and just continuing to build.”

The team has been vocal in stating that McCarthy has a checklist of sorts to hit when it comes to earning the starting job. The team wants him to be the future but they aren’t willing to throw in him into a situation he isn’t full prepared for.

O’Connell also praised McCarthy’s preparation due to him coming in early to work with guys before practice and staying late to go over his misses and to work things out with the receivers.

It is very early in the process, but these have all been great things to hear if you are a member of the organization or simply a fan.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire