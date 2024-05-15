HC Kevin O’Connell not worried about Justin Jefferson contract situation

The Minnesota Vikings have officially begun their on-field work towards the 2024 NFL season. Rookie minicamps have started, and they’ve signed all but three of their 2024 NFL draft class. However, one major situation is looming over the team: Justin Jefferson and his contract extension.

Thankfully, head coach Kevin O’Connell seems unfazed by the fact that the Vikings and Jefferson have not yet come to an agreement on a long-term deal. According to O’Connell on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams:

I know everything’s gonna get worked out there. Justin knows the love and admiration that I have for him, and he knows he’s such a big part of what we do around here, on and off the field.

Jefferson has been an all-world receiver for the Vikings since coming to the team in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Jefferson has managed to put up at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons in Minnesota, taking home the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Last season was Jefferson’s least productive in the league, but he still managed to top 1,000 yards despite only playing in 10 games due to hamstring issues. Suffice it to say that getting Jefferson under contract long-term is a high priority for the Vikings.

Minnesota is likely looking to get this deal done as soon as possible to avoid any potential hold-outs from Jefferson that may stifle the development of a connection with new quarterbacks Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy. I wouldn’t anticipate this situation dragging out terribly much longer.

