HC Kevin O’Connell gives J.J. McCarthy the best chance of any rookie to succeed

The 2024 NFL Draft saw six quarterbacks go in the top 12 selections. One of which went to the Minnesota Vikings of course as they selected J.J. McCarthy. One media member thinks that landing spot with coach Kevin O’Connell gives him a leg up on the others in his class.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the idea of being able to “hitch your wagon” to Kevin O’Conell gives you the best chance to succeed if you’re a quarterback. He isn’t wrong and of all his takes it should be the most welcomed.

Look at what the Vikings were able to do last year both with and without Kirk Cousins. Before Cousins’ injury, he was on pace for 4,953 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. Both of those numbers would’ve been career highs for the now Atlanta Falcon.

Outside of Cousins the Vikings also saw a 400 yard passing game from the like of Nick Mullens.

As for how this affects J.J. McCarthy, the O’connell offense has shown to get production out of it’s quarterbacks. Florio hinted that the production that the Vikings get out of their quarterbacks made them a hotbed for being a preferred destination among rookies.

Seems that not only did the Vikings get lucky by landing J.J. McCarthy but also he got lucky to be with them.

