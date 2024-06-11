HC Kevin O’Connell adds another name to the starting guard competition

When the Vikings chose to bring back Dalton Risner, it was presumed he would take over as Minnesota’s starting left guard in 2024. But recent reports have indicated the Vikings still believe Brandel is capable of being the starting LG for Minnesota going forward—even with Risner on the roster.

However, Kevin O’Connell might be shaking up what fans see on Sundays this fall. Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, O’Connell shared that Risner will be competing with Brandel and Ed Ingram at right guard.

Ingram, a second-round pick in 2022, was the starting RG for the Vikings in every game last season. But he had his ups and downs. He didn’t grade out very well on Pro Football Focus. Ingram ended with a 59.1 run-blocking grade and a 60.9 pass-blocking grade for ’23.

O’Connell wants to play his best five linemen in 2024 and, with the added competition, make the best men win.

According to HC Kevin O’Connell, #Vikings G Dalton Risner will battle BOTH LG Blake Brandel and RG Ed Ingram for a starting G spot 👀 “We bring back Dalton Risner, who’s gonna compete like crazy at the guard spot with both Ed [Ingram] and Blake Brandel” 🎥: @RichEisenShow pic.twitter.com/vciiJmbubo — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) June 10, 2024

