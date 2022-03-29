HC Doug Pederson discusses RT competition, retaining LT Cam Robinson

Most NFL mock drafts predicted that the Jacksonville Jaguars would use the No. 1 overall pick on an offensive tackle before free agency. Then they franchise tagged their 2021 starting left tackle Cam Robinson, inked guard Brandon Scherff to a large contract, and re-signed center Tyler Shatley.

They also failed to add any edge rushers with all the money they shelled out in free agency. As a result, the presumption has now shifted to expecting Jacksonville to spend pick No. 1 on a pass rusher like Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

On Monday Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed his plans at right tackle while also offering his thoughts on tagging Robinson at the NFL’s Annual Meeting held in Palm Beach, Fla.

The team’s starting right tackle since 2019, Jawaan Taylor, has not had an easy time adjusting to the NFL, to say the least, after Jacksonville drafted him in the second round three seasons ago. In his last two seasons, he’s ranked in the top-15 of his position in sacks given up (14). Taylor recorded the most penalties in the NFL at his position last season, in addition to the six sacks he allowed last season. Because of his struggles, backup tackle Walker Little is expected to push him for the starting job this season.

“I think it’s going to be a real good battle with Jawaan and Walker at that position,” Pederson said. “But I love everything Jawaan has done. There’s flashes and moments. We just got to get more out of the entire group, right? Not just one player, but more out of all those guys to be able to perform at a higher level.”

As for the other tackle position, Pederson seemed enthusiastic about having Cam Robinson back.

“To bring great guys back like Cam is to protect your quarterback,” he said. “We want the offensive line to be solidified. We want guys up there that have been around. Cam is a big part of that, so we’re excited obviously to retain him. Hopefully, we will work out a long-term deal with him, so he’s around more than a year.

“But as it pertains to the draft, that’s kind of its own separate deal right now. I’m sure we’re going to have more depth (offensive tackle) at that position. You can never have enough offensive linemen.”

Even though he doesn’t shut down the possibility of taking a tackle in the draft, Pederson’s comment feels like a desire not to openly state the team’s plan rather than organizational strategy. Regardless, it seems fans certainly wouldn’t be mad about the addition of another starting offensive lineman in the draft, because it ultimately boils down to the fact that the Jags need to protect Trevor Lawrence.