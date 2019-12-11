HBO's new documentary on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, titled "The Art of Coaching", debuted Tuesday night and it was fantastic.

One of the best scenes from the film was a look at how these head coaches interact with their starting quarterbacks while watching film of past games.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are both supremely talented in their own right, but the details and knowledge of defenses they've absorbed from these legendary coaches has no doubt been a huge help in making them better players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out Belichick and Saban breaking down game film with their quarterbacks in the video below:

Class is in session for @Tuaamann and @TomBrady, who might as well being getting their PhD's in defensive breakdowns. 📝



Belichick & Saban, The Art of Coaching premieres tomorrow at 9PM on @HBO #HBOSports 📺@AlabamaFTBL | @Patriots pic.twitter.com/iiroi8rXEa



— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 9, 2019

Story continues

You won't find any coaches who pay closer attention to details than Belichick and Saban. It's one of the reasons why their Patriots and Alabama teams are almost always better prepared and more well conditioned than the opponent. This level of preparation is evident in how both Brady and Tagovailoa manage the game, especially in fourth quarter situations when the outcome is in the balance.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

This HBO video of Bill Belichick, Nick Saban coaching QBs is awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston