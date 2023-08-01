HBO releases first trailer for Hard Knocks with the Jets

The new season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” featuring Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets is just one week away. To help start building the excitement, HBO and NFL Films released the first trailer for the show, which premieres on August 8.

The trailer features a teaser calling the Jets “the most compelling team in football” and sound bites saying the Jets are a dangerous team.

Not surprisingly, a good bit of the trailer features No. 8, since he is one of, if not the biggest reason the Jets were chosen to take part on the show for the second time in the show’s history, having also taken part in 2010.

Now boarding… ✈️#HardKnocks Training Camp with the @nyjets premieres August 8 on Max. pic.twitter.com/08RsQjUkKk — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 1, 2023

