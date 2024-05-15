New HBO ‘Hard Knocks’ Series Will Follow N.Y. Giants Offseason Moves

'Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants'.

HBO will extend its Hard Knocks NFL documentary franchise into the offseason with the July 2 debut of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, the network said Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation.

The series will follow the Giants organization as it prepares for its 100th season, HBO said. It will follow the team’s front-office moves from January to July, from the NFL Scouting Combine through free agency, the NFL draft and team minicamps.

Hard Knocks: Offseason joins Hard Knocks shows that follow NFL teams in preseason training camps and as well as during the season. “We are beyond thrilled that the New York Giants have opened their doors to the Hard Knocks cameras for the first time ever,” HBO Documentaries executive VP Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, and HBO Sports Documentaries VP Bentley Weiner said in a statement. “The NFL offseason is a fascinating period that we've always wanted to explore and we can't wait to show football fans everywhere what NFL Films has been capturing behind the scenes at the team's headquarters.”

In other Warner Bros. Discovery sports news announced at the upfront, TNT Sports said it will launch its new NASCAR package on June 28, 2025, with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart racing event.

The announcement follows the creation of a new NASCAR In-Season Tournament that will run during TNT’s five summer races. The winner will receive a $1 million purse, said the network.