HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ selects Chicago Bears for upcoming NFL season

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are going to be featured on the HBO NFL series “Hard Knocks,” according to a press release from the NFL’s league office.

NFL and HBO officials said the two entities are teaming up this summer for “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears,” a five-part episodic series that will be available to stream on Max.

Plenty of storylines surround a team with one of the most ravenous fanbases in the NFL.

A year after finishing 7-10 with a defense blossoming into one of the league’s best units on that side of the ball, Chicago shipped off incumbent starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed an impact free agency class featuring the likes of pro bowlers D’Andre Swift and Keenan Allen, and selected Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze with the first and ninth overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on ‘Hard Knocks,'” said Shannon Furman, NFL Films senior director and supervising producer. “The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fanbase. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer.”

The first episode featuring the Bears is set to air Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. CT, with episodes debuting each following Tuesday through Sept. 3.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.