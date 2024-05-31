HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Will Feature Chicago Bears And USC’s Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears will make their first appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks throughout training camp, the team announced Thursday.

The Bears have never been featured on Hard Knocks, which has followed NFL teams during training camp since 2001. One reason is Chairman George McCaskey, who long opposed allowing HBO access.

But having No. 1 draft choice and USC man Caleb Williams at quarterback makes for a compelling storyline.

"We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on 'Hard Knocks,'" NFL Films senior director and supervising producer Shannon Furman said. "The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fan base. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to our cameras."

The Bears will be the first team to report to training camp in late July. They play the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 1. The first episode of Hard Knocks will air at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 6.

