HBM tabs Top 60 senior boys

Apr. 5—Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced the Top 60 senior boys' basketball players for 2023-24 as compiled by HBM. These boys were selected from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide.

The Top 60 Workout event will be at Marian University in Indianapolis Sunday with two sessions. Boys primarily from northern and southern Indiana will participate in the first session (12:45 to 2:45 p.m.). The remaining players, mostly from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:15 to 5:15 p.m.).

All three schools in Decatur County will be represented at the Top 60 Workout.

Greensburg's Drew Busick, North Decatur's Kaden Muckerheide and South Decatur's Jacob Scruggs have all earned an invitation to the event.

Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by a dozen players that participated in the 2024 IHSAA State Finals including Keenan Garner and Taden Metzger of 4A Champion Fishers; Mark White of 4A Runner-up Ben Davis; Kody Clancy, Jack Miller and Wyatt Zellers of 3A Champion Scottsburg; Jack Benter and Parker Hehman of 2A Champion Brownstown Central; Isaac Andrews of 2A Runner-up Wapahani; Devon Lewis of Class A Champion Fort Wayne Canterbury; and Sam Mlagan of Class A Runner-up Bethesda Christian. K.J. Windham from Ben Davis, who will play for Northwestern in the Big Ten, is not able to attend.

Eight players in the workout averaged more than 21 points per game: Philip Randolph, International (28.6 ppg); Benter (25.6); Micah Davis, Franklin (25.1); Jacob Scruggs, South Decatur (24.8); Andrews (24.3); Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian (24.2); Isaac Schultz, Adams Central (22.7) and Mason Harvey, Seton Catholic (21.4).

Division I talent will be on display in the forms of Evan Haywood, Brebeuf Jesuit (Butler), Drew Kegerreis, Roncalli (IUPUI), Benter (Purdue), Dunham (Southern Indiana), Jaxson Bell, North Central-Marion (Army), Davis (Eastern Kentucky) and Jaxon Pardon, Carroll-Allen (Bowling Green). Flory Bidunga, Kokomo (Kansas), was selected, but can not attend due to travel for the McDonald's All-American game.

Coach Christopher Hawkins (Indianapolis Attucks) will direct both sessions. Heath Howington (Evansville Memorial), Matt Luce (Wapahani), Adrian Moss (Franklin) and Marc Urban, Chesterton) have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.

Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com