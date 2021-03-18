HBCU Legacy Bowl to showcase top NFL draft talent from HBCU programs

BREAKING NEWS: BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF THE HBCU LEGACY BOWLhttps://t.co/wlR12RrVSf “The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches” – Doug Williams, Super Bowl MVP@BCFHOF @nflnetwork @NFL pic.twitter.com/CCvGaZB5yE — HBCU Legacy Bowl (@HBCULegacyBowl) March 18, 2021

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the establishment of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which will showcase the top NFL draft talent from HBCU programs.

The inaugural all-star game will take place in February of 2022 at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University, and will be televised on NFL Network.

Here’s more info from the official release:

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” said Co-Founder and Inductee Doug Williams. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.” More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches. Approximately 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate. “HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” said Co-Founder and Inductee James “Shack” Harris. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be a fantastic way to get top talent from the HBCU programs an opportunity to show off their skills for NFL decision-makers leading up to the draft.