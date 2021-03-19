HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played next February in New Orleans

Associated Press
·1 min read

NEW ORLEANS — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has established the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game that will showcase NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

The game will take place on the Saturday after the Super Bowl next February at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.

NFL Network will broadcast the game. The league is a major partner in the game, as are Tulane and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” BCF Hall of Fame inductee Doug Williams said. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”

The game is part of a weeklong celebration of Black culture and history. About 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited.

“HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” said James “Shack” Harris, a BCF Hall of Fame member. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”

Williams and Harris are co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played next February in New Orleans originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Lions sign Don Muhlbach for 18th season

    Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach is back, for Year 18 in Detroit. The Lions announced today that they have re-signed Muhlbach, who hit free agency on Wednesday. This season Muhlbach will have been with the Lions for 18 years, putting him in a tie with Ben Roethlisberger for the longest current tenure with his team [more]

  • CFB News of the Week: 3/19/2021

    Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections and much more. And d (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Oregon State president placed on probation for role in LSU cases

    The board of trustees placed president F. King Alexander on probation for his role in handling sexual misconduct complaints while he was at LSU.

  • Bengals sign OT Riley Reiff

    The Bengals have signed OT Riley Reiff to a free-agent contract. Reiff will start at right tackle with Jonah Williams at left tackle. Reiff was released by the Vikings this offseason after spending four seasons in Minnesota

  • Bears tried to trade Akiem Hicks all week and could release him

    Bears defensive stud Akiem Hicks could be headed out of town either via a trade or by being released.

  • Contract details for WR Emmanuel Sanders with Bills

    WR Emmanuel Sanders contract details with Buffalo Bills.

  • Bengals cut Geno Atkins

    After 11 years and eight Pro Bowls with the Bengals, defensive tackle Geno Atkins is on the way out. Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that Atkins is being released. A 2010 fourth-round pick of the Bengals, Atkins became one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012, [more]

  • Some thoughts on the Packers after a few days of free agency

    The Packers have been quiet to open free agency. Why? We break it down.

  • Ford Stock Gets a Nod from Another Analyst

    Barclays' Brian Johnson upgrades the automaker's share to Buy from Hold, and raised his price target a whopping 78%.

  • NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears make Kenny Golladay an aggressive offer

    The Bears have made an aggressive offer to bring Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay back home to Chicago.

  • John Johnson III: Signing with Browns “opportunity of a lifetime”

    After safety John Johnson III agreed to sign with the Browns as a free agent, his agents said that their client passed on other offers that included more money to sign with the AFC North club. Johnson explained why he made that decision during a video conference with the media after officially signing his deal [more]

  • NFL Free Agency 2021: Kenny Golladay wants $18.5 million per year

    Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay wants a staggering amount of money in free agency.

  • Report: Bears would like to pair Kenny Golladay with Allen Robinson

    When news broke that the Bears were talking to free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson quickly signed his franchise tender, fearing that the Bears would pull the franchise tag if they signed Golladay and that Robinson would end up having to settle for less than the $17.9 million franchise player salary. But Robinson’s [more]

  • Megan Rapinoe: Wearing USWNT jersey about equal pay, fans, future players — not US Soccer

    Megan Rapinoe said she doesn't feel in conflict wearing the jersey and fighting the federation for equal pay.

  • Athletics: Olympic hammer throw champion Nazarov gets two-year doping ban

    The AIU said in a statement the 38-year-old's samples from the 2011 world championships in Daegu, South Korea, in which he finished 10th, had been re-tested and contained a prohibited substance. All of his results between Aug. 29, 2011 and Aug. 29, 2013 are now disqualified and Nazarov will not be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games which are due to begin on July 23.

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list

    Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as Washington won its sixth straight and moved into a tie for first in the East Division with the Islanders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

  • Changed the Game: Before Kristi Yamaguchi and Michelle Kwan, there was Tiffany Chin

    When Chin made her U.S. Figure Skating Championships debut in 1982, she was a 14-year-old Chinese American girl in an otherwise all-white field.

  • NFL free agency winners and losers: Bears had Russell Wilson dreams and an Andy Dalton reality

    The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.

  • Randy Bullock 'incredibly excited' to replace Matt Prater as Detroit Lions K

    Kicker Randy Bullock made 21 of 26 field goals last season with the Bengals; he'll reportedly be a Detroit Lion next season, according to reports.