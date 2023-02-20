HBCU Combine underway in New Orleans ahead of HBCU Legacy Bowl
The NFL world has scouts in New Orleans at the Saints team facilities on Monday for the 2023 HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) Combine. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams are attending the second annual HBCU Combine on Monday, Feb. 20. This comes in coordination with and ahead of the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 — an All-Star game supported by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies foundation.
Brett Veach selected an HBCU player in the 2022 NFL draft, adding Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round. Williams contributed all season long, catching a key interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Could the team again turn to HBCUs to find a contributor in the 2023 NFL draft?
The @NFL scouts have arrived at the @saints facilty for the HBCU Combine as part of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. #LegacyBound pic.twitter.com/2O6UZqd127
— HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023
The HBCU Combine is just like the NFL Scouting Combine, but on a smaller scale. Players will participate in the same on-field drills and timed events as they would if they were in Indianapolis later this month.
Here is a look at the 2023 HBCU Combine roster:
Player
Position
College
Isaiah Cox
WR
Alabama A&M
Skyler Perry
QB
Arkansas – Pine Bluff
Kemari Averett
TE
Bethune Cookman
Joshua Pryor
OLB/DE
Bowie State
Dion Golatt, Jr.
QB
Bowie State
Raymond Boone
S
Bowie State
Devin McCoy
TE/WR
Clark Atlanta
Jerrish Hasley
WR
Delaware St.
Brooks Parker
LB
Delaware St.
Tyler King
RB
Edward Waters University
Brandon Barnes-Brown
S
Fayetteville St.
Xavier Smith
WR
Florida A&M
Chris Faddoul
P
Florida A&M
A.J. Davis
RB
Florida A&M
Jose Romo-Martinez
K
Florida A&M
Emmanuel Wilson
RB
Fort Valley State
Rey Estes
CB
Grambling
Ali Shockey
WR
Hampton
KeShaun Moore
OLB
Hampton
Antoine Murray
WR
Howard
De’Jahn Warren
CB
Jackson State
Andrew Farmer
EDGE
Lane
Larry Harrington
QB
Langston
Markell Scott
RB
Langston
Devin Dourisseau
LB
Langston
Ronnie Thomas
EDGE
Mississippi Valley St.
Jacory Rankin
WR
Mississippi Valley St.
Alfonso Graham
RB
Morgan State
Zach Leslie
WR
North Carolina A&T
Dacquari Wilson
C
North Carolina A&T
Jermaine McDaniel
DE
North Carolina A&T
Ricky Lee
T
North Carolina A&T
Jalen Fowler
QB
North Carolina A&T
Robert Mitchell
OL
North Carolina Central
Kevin Victorian
DE
Prairie View
Jordan Lewis
OLB
Southern
Corione Harris
CB
Southern
Jason Dumas
DT
Southern
Brian Williams
T
Southern
Camron Peterson
DT
Southern
JJ Holloman
WR
Tennessee State
Robert Lacey
OL
Tennessee State
Drake Centers
T
Texas Southern
Tarik Cooper
MLB
Texas Southern
Derrick Tucker
S
Texas Southern
Darius Hagans
RB
Virginia State
Darian Bryant
G
Virginia Union
You can watch coverage of the 2023 HBCU Combine throughout the day on NFL Network.
