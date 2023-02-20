HBCU Combine underway in New Orleans ahead of HBCU Legacy Bowl

Charles Goldman
The NFL world has scouts in New Orleans at the Saints team facilities on Monday for the 2023 HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) Combine. Scouts from all 32 NFL teams are attending the second annual HBCU Combine on Monday, Feb. 20. This comes in coordination with and ahead of the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 — an All-Star game supported by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies foundation.

Brett Veach selected an HBCU player in the 2022 NFL draft, adding Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round. Williams contributed all season long, catching a key interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Could the team again turn to HBCUs to find a contributor in the 2023 NFL draft?

The HBCU Combine is just like the NFL Scouting Combine, but on a smaller scale. Players will participate in the same on-field drills and timed events as they would if they were in Indianapolis later this month.

Here is a look at the 2023 HBCU Combine roster:

Player

Position

College

Isaiah Cox

WR

Alabama A&M

Skyler Perry

QB

Arkansas – Pine Bluff

Kemari Averett

TE

Bethune Cookman

Joshua Pryor

OLB/DE

Bowie State

Dion Golatt, Jr.

QB

Bowie State

Raymond Boone

S

Bowie State

Devin McCoy

TE/WR

Clark Atlanta

Jerrish Hasley

WR

Delaware St.

Brooks Parker

LB

Delaware St.

Tyler King

RB

Edward Waters University

Brandon Barnes-Brown

S

Fayetteville St.

Xavier Smith

WR

Florida A&M

Chris Faddoul

P

Florida A&M

A.J. Davis

RB

Florida A&M

Jose Romo-Martinez

K

Florida A&M

Emmanuel Wilson

RB

Fort Valley State

Rey Estes

CB

Grambling

Ali Shockey

WR

Hampton

KeShaun Moore

OLB

Hampton

Antoine Murray

WR

Howard

De’Jahn Warren

CB

Jackson State

Andrew Farmer

EDGE

Lane

Larry Harrington

QB

Langston

Markell Scott

RB

Langston

Devin Dourisseau

LB

Langston

Ronnie Thomas

EDGE

Mississippi Valley St.

Jacory Rankin

WR

Mississippi Valley St.

Alfonso Graham

RB

Morgan State

Zach Leslie

WR

North Carolina A&T

Dacquari Wilson

C

North Carolina A&T

Jermaine McDaniel

DE

North Carolina A&T

Ricky Lee

T

North Carolina A&T

Jalen Fowler

QB

North Carolina A&T

Robert Mitchell

OL

North Carolina Central

Kevin Victorian

DE

Prairie View

Jordan Lewis

OLB

Southern

Corione Harris

CB

Southern

Jason Dumas

DT

Southern

Brian Williams

T

Southern

Camron Peterson

DT

Southern

JJ Holloman

WR

Tennessee State

Robert Lacey

OL

Tennessee State

Drake Centers

T

Texas Southern

Tarik Cooper

MLB

Texas Southern

Derrick Tucker

S

Texas Southern

Darius Hagans

RB

Virginia State

Darian Bryant

G

Virginia Union

You can watch coverage of the 2023 HBCU Combine throughout the day on NFL Network.

