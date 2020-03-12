With each passing moment, more sporting-related events are falling off the calendar.

The NFL just announced that the HBCU Combine, and the Regional Combine Invitational had been canceled.

The event for players from historically black colleges was going to be the first of its kind. The invitational was for players not invited to the regular Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Both events were scheduled for March 27-29 at the Dolphins facility, and with efforts being made to stop the spread of COVID-19, the decision falls in line with the league cancelling its annual meeting earlier in the day.

HBCU Combine and regional event canceled by NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk