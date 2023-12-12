HBCU Celebration Bowl renews FAMU-Howard MEAC football rivalry. Revisiting the latest matchups.

Saturday’s HBCU Celebration Bowl will renew an old rivalry between former conference foes.

The Florida A&M Rattlers (11-1) and Howard Bison (6-5) will add to nearly a century of history, dating back to 1933 and their years of both being in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference when the two teams meet for the Black College Football National Championship at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked FAMU now represents the Southwestern Athletic Conference, joining in 2021 and winning the league’s title game over Prairie View A&M two weeks ago to participate in its first Celebration Bowl. Meanwhile, Howard won the MEAC on Nov. 18 to clinch its Celebration Bowl appearance.

The Celebration Bowl kicks off at noon on ABC.

The Rattlers have the historical advantage over the Bison, leading the all-time head-to-head 29(27)-11 (two wins vacated in 2010 and 2014).

“We’ve had some battles on the field,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, who arrived in 2018, said about past Rattlers-Bison matchups.

“It’s Jordan (Howard apparel sponsor) versus LeBron (FAMU apparel sponsor). [ESPN Celebration Bowl commentators] Tiffany Greene (FAMU alumna) versus Jay Walker (Howard alumnus) in the booth. And you have two top co-ed academic institutions and two top teams in Black College Football going toe to toe.

“We understand the rivalry, and it's going to be a game that people want to tune in to.”

FAMU and Howard last met in 2019 at Bragg Memorial Stadium ― FAMU’s final year in the MEAC.

Here’s a look at the last five Rattlers-Bison meetings on the gridiron.

2019: FAMU beats Howard to secure perfect Bragg record

The last time the Rattlers and Bison met, it saw FAMU claim Bragg dominance as it does today.

FAMU defeated Howard 39-7 in its home finale and Senior Day. The win secured a perfect home record for the season and is the sixth win of the Rattlers’ current longest-active home winning streak in the FCS.

All-American, current Los Angeles wide receiver Xavier Smith led the Rattlers to victory with seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

FAMU finished 2019 with the MEAC’s best record but couldn’t claim the trophy or play in the Celebration Bowl due to a self-imposed postseason ban implemented earlier that year.

2018: Howard sends FAMU on a downwards spiral

Howard coach Mike London shouts to his team during a victory over UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The Rattlers were in the MEAC driver’s seat in 2018 ― Simmons’ first year as head coach.

Before they met Howard.

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Rattlers entered Washington, D.C., aiming to maintain its MEAC perfection.

But a 21-point first-quarter output pushed the Bison past the Rattlers, whose late-game rally fell short in the 31-23 loss.

The Howard game sparked FAMU’s three-game losing streak, ultimately dropping the Rattlers in the MEAC standings and spoiling a possible Celebration Bowl appearance.

2017: Struggling FAMU fails to capitalize on opportunity to upset MEAC runner-up Howard

The Rattlers sat near the bottom of the MEAC in 2017.

Beating the conference runner-ups Howard could have given FAMU some much-needed momentum entering the Florida Classic.

The Rattlers commanded a 10-point second-quarter lead over the Bison at Bragg Memorial Stadium and went into halftime leading 23-20.

However, FAMU only managed three points and got outscored in the second half 17-3 to falter to the Bison 37-26.

2014: FAMU beats Howard for second win after absorbing challenging schedule

FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

The Rattlers began the season with a tough schedule that featured Miami, FCS fifth-ranked Coastal Carolina, and FCS 21st-ranked Tennessee State.

On a five-game losing streak to start the year, FAMU searched for its first win and got it against Savannah State.

Then, the Rattlers traveled to and defeated the Howard Bison 31-28. The victory was one of three FAMU wins that season.

2013: Howard spoils FAMU's homecoming

Maryland defensive lineman Melvin Keihn, left, tackles Howard running back Anthony Philyaw (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

One of the biggest no-nos of HBCUs is losing the homecoming football game.

Well, FAMU did that versus Howard in 2013.

The Rattlers barely surpassed double-digit points and faltered to the Bison 21-10 before 15,342 fans.

FAMU finished 10th of 11th in the MEAC that season.

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Revisiting past Rattlers, Howard games before HBCU Bowl