HBCA All -Stars play in Hatchet House

Todd Lancaster, Washington Times-Herald, Ind.

Apr. 8—Two area players took part in the HBCA East-West All-Star Game played in the Hatchet House on Sunday. Washington's Hayleigh Cummins played for the West squad, coach by Barr-Reeve's Lacey Higgins and assisted by WHS's Gretchen Miles.

The boys' West team featured Barr-Reeve senior Braydon Knepp, and Julian Gish and Quade Morton of Pike Central.