HBO's 'Hard Knocks' scheduled to feature Rams, Chargers

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is scheduled to head to Los Angeles this fall and will feature both the Rams and the Chargers.

NFL Films announced the news on Thursday after it was reported as a possibility in the spring. The first episode is slated for Aug. 11.

The annual HBO documentary-style show traditionally runs for four weeks and gives an inside look into teams as they go through training camp. This is the first time the show will feature two teams since the series began in 2001.

Another appearance for Rams

The Rams last appeared on “Hard Knocks” in 2016, while this will be the first appearance for the Chargers. The show featured the Oakland Raiders last season as they dealt with the drama of Antonio Brown’s brief stint with the team that ended before the start of the regular season.

For the first time, "Hard Knocks" is slated to cover two teams. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COVID-19 concerns?

Like most other businesses, television production has seen setbacks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement doesn’t address the pandemic or offer any contingencies in the event the coronavirus presents roadblocks to producing the show.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, questioned on Thursday whether football could be played at all this fall in the face of the ongoing pandemic that’s still growing in many parts of the country.

Assuming the season, training camp and show do go on, how the teams navigate the pandemic will be a certain topic of interest.

Chargers training camp will take place in Costa Mesa in neighboring Orange County while the Rams will conduct training camp in Oxnard, just northwest of Los Angeles. Both teams are slated to open the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this fall.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said on Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick is on the team’s workout list. An appearance by Kaepernick in training camp would add obvious intrigue to “Hard Knocks.”

