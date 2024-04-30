Hazel Green native Jordan Beck to make MLB debut with Rockies

MIAMI, Fla. (WHNT) – A Hazel Green native and University of Tennessee alum is set to make his MLB debut tonight with the Colorado Rockies.

Jordan Beck, the Rockies no. 4 prospect, will start Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins in left field while batting eighth.

The 23-year-old Hazel Green graduate was taken 38th overall during a Competitive Balance Round in the 2022 draft, following a successful three seasons with the Volunteers.

In the two years since he was drafted, Beck made a quick rise through the minors. He played just 15 games of rookie ball, 11 games in Single-A, 76 games in High-A, 50 games in Double-A and 25 games in Triple-A before he received the call up to the big leagues on April 30.

Beck was a standout athlete while at Hazel Green High School. He was a two-sport star (baseball and basketball), three-time Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State selection (2017-2019), earned Super 10 Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 and even led the Trojans to their first-ever state championship in baseball during his junior year.

Every year of his college career he made SEC Academic Honor Roll, scored five runs and notched two triples and two RBIs to go along with a team-leading five walks drawn during the Volunteers’ SEC Tournament Championship run and tied his team lead in runs scored in 2022.

Beck and the Rockies are taking on the Miami Marlins Tuesday night at LoanDepot Park, and first pitch is set for 5:40 central time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.