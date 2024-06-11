Hazel Green’s Kelsi Andrews added to 2024 U17 National Team

(WHNT) — Hazel Green’s Kelsi Andrews will represent her country on Team USA for the second straight summer.

USA Basketball announced that Andrews has been named to the 2024 USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team.

The 12-member team will compete at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup from July 13-21 in Irapuato and Leon, Mexico.

Andrews was a member of the 2023 USA Women’s U16 National Team, which won gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s AmeriCup,

The USA will seek their sixth gold medal; the Americans hold a 40-1 all-time record in the competition.

