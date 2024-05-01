Hazel Green’s Jordan Beck makes MLB debut with Rockies

MIAMI (WHNT) — Hazel Green native Jordan Beck has been working his whole life for one phone call; he’s been waiting for the call to the major leagues and the North Alabama native got that call this week.

Beck was officially called up to join the Colorado Rockies for their road series against the Marlins.

In his first major league at bat, Beck got his first major league hit with a 99.3 MPH single to center field. Beck went 2-for-4 in his MLB debut in the Rockies’ 7-6 extra innings loss.

Beck is rated as the organization’s No. 4 prospect and the No. 73 overall prospect in Major League Baseball.

The Rockies’ series against the Marlins continues on Wednesday, May 1 at 5:40 p.m.

