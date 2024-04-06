Hazel Green girls, Buckhorn boys celebrate basketball state championships

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – On Friday, the Hazel Green and Buckhorn communities celebrated their basketball teams bringing home blue maps.

Last month, the Hazel Green girls won their AHSAA record seventh straight Class 6A state title. It’s a lot of pressure and hard work to reach the top every year, but now is a moment for head coach Tim Miller to look back and be proud of his girls.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind these years, the years start running together but you try to soak it in, take it one day at a time and one game at a time and then one player at a time. No group now wants to be the one that’s going to lose so they always pass something down to the next group. It’s always rewarding at the end because they know the work they gotta put in to get back to this point every year,” Miller said.

The Buckhorn boys celebrated their back-to-back Class 6A state championship. Patrick Harding and his squad were officially presented with the blue map and they got to cut down the nets inside the gym. Harding talked a lot all season about going from hunter to hunted on this run, and he’s proud of the way his guys fought to make program history happen.

“It’s a lot to make a run like that and have as many close games, we had terrible starts all through postseason and had to come back in each game so these guys are really a close-knit group and love each other and they’re a lot of fun to coach. Just really proud of the guys for playing through that adversity and finding a way. We figured it out and I’m really proud of the kids,” Harding said.

Buckhorn also celebrated their cheerleaders for winning their fifth straight state title.

