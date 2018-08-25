'With Zidane it might have been different' - Hazard to Real Madrid may never happen, admits father

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard's father Thierry is unsure whether or not his son will move to Real Madrid in the future.

The 27-year-old midfielder has yet to start a match for the Blues this season, having to make do with two cameo appearances against Huddersfield and Arsenal respectively.

Hazard still made an impact with an assist in both games, a continuation of the fine form he showed with Belgium at the World Cup this summer. His future, though, remains up in the air.

European champions Real Madrid have held a strong interest in the player for years, and although Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has insisted Hazard will remain in London , there remains a feeling that it is one day the player's destiny to move to Spain.

However, according to Hazard's father Thierry, he might never join Los Blancos after a previous deal broke down.

He told Hiet Nieuwsblad : "I can't say why it did not go through. Not because I don't want to, because I don't know. Maybe they have a policy where they want to give the youth a chance. Eden will have one more year on his contract next summer, but he may never end up in Madrid. "

Thierry Hazard the went on to say that the transfer may have failed to materialise because of Zidane's departure back in May, a coach whom his son admired for his achievements in the game as both a player and a manager.

He added: "It could be that it had been a different story with Zidane. But on the other hand, he will also have had his reasons for leaving."

Thierry, who works as a sports advisor in Braine le Comte, also gave an update on his two other footballing sons, Thorgan and Kylian, both of whom have had spells with Chelsea.

"Kylian has two years contract with Chelsea but will be loaned out," he continued. "He did a test at VVV in the Netherlands but that did not happen. Now there is a chance in Spain for him.

"Thorgan stays with Monchengladbach. At one point, Valencia was concrete and I spoke with the club in Spain. Nothing has come of it, but that is not bad. He has two years of contract left."

