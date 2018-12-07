‘Hazard was due an offensive manager’ – Kompany clearly not a Mourinho & Conte fan A Belgium international team-mate of the Chelsea forward is pleased to see Maurizio Sarri giving an exciting talent the freedom to express himself

Eden Hazard has been “due an offensive manager”, according to Vincent Kompany, with the Manchester City defender seeing a Chelsea forward freed under Maurizio Sarri.

The Belgium international has hardly been shackled in the past and has two Premier League titles to his name.

There is, however, a sense that his attacking instincts have not always been fully embraced by the likes of Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Antonio Conte.

Sarri has been prepared to let Hazard do his thing in 2018-19, with eight goals and six assists his reward so far, and Kompany believes a fellow countryman has found the right boss for him.

The City captain told reporters ahead of a Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday: “I think he was due an offensive manager.

“I can’t remember him having that a lot in his career.

“Eventually a manager like this is what he needed, no matter where he was, to get the best out of him. The future is bright for him.”

Hazard will be hoping to be a serious thorn in City’s side this weekend, with his form having dipped slightly of late.

Chelsea as a collective have seen their standards slide, with a second Premier League defeat of the season suffered in midweek away at Wolves.

The Blues did, however, open the campaign with a 12-match unbeaten run and Kompany is aware of the threat they will pose the reigning champions.

He added: “Chelsea is one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League this year.

“Look at the way they try and build up, the way they try and play through the middle.

“The talent they have up front to create chances, you can only say that they are the real deal. And that is what makes this game exciting I think. It will be a good game.”

City are topping the table once more at present, with Pep Guardiola’s side unbeaten through 15 games – winning their last seven in a row.